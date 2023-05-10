WBO middleweight world champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuky (13-0, 8 KOs) is ready to take out his frustrations on Steven Butler. After calls to unify against the division’s other champions were not answered, Janibek will defend his world title against big-punching Canadian contender Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs) on Saturday night at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. ESPN will televise.

Following a recent training session, this is what Janibek had to say:

“Demetrius Andrade gave up his title to avoid fighting me. He ran eight pounds up the scale. He is the ultimate duck. Jaime Munguia turned down a shot at the title to fight weaker opposition. They are the two ducks, but I am the champion now.

“The middleweight division runs through me now. I am here to stay. While the other champions continue not to fight, I will challenge the best and knock out everyone in my path.

“I called out the division’s other champions, and they didn’t answer. Butler answered the call. I am fighting Saturday to prove a point. I will knock out Butler in devastating fashion.”