WBO middleweight world champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuky (13-0, 8 KOs) is ready to take out his frustrations on Steven Butler. After calls to unify against the division’s other champions were not answered, Janibek will defend his world title against big-punching Canadian contender Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs) on Saturday night at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. ESPN will televise.
Following a recent training session, this is what Janibek had to say:
“Demetrius Andrade gave up his title to avoid fighting me. He ran eight pounds up the scale. He is the ultimate duck. Jaime Munguia turned down a shot at the title to fight weaker opposition. They are the two ducks, but I am the champion now.
“The middleweight division runs through me now. I am here to stay. While the other champions continue not to fight, I will challenge the best and knock out everyone in my path.
“I called out the division’s other champions, and they didn’t answer. Butler answered the call. I am fighting Saturday to prove a point. I will knock out Butler in devastating fashion.”
Middleweight may have a claim as being THE worst division in the sport right now. They have a handful of big names who never seem to get even remotely close to actually fighting one another. GGG fought Canelo and Murata, but with him out of the picture, it doesn’t seem likely that the rest of them have any interest in one another at all.