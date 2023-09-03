The stock of middleweight Chris Eubank Jr went way up after his dominating win over former conqueror Liam Smith on Saturday night in Manchester England.

“Listen, I wanna fight GGG,” proclaimed Eubank afterward. “I don’t know where he is right now but wherever you are Gennady, you’ve been holding on to them belts for too long. I want to take one. So let’s get in on if we can. 100%.”

As for the fight, Eubank said, “Liam is a warrior. I respect him, his team, his family and his brothers. They always come out and put it all on the line. He fought until the last second, so big up to Liam and his team…I’m not going to lie, what happened tonight was supposed to happen in January. Like I said, it wasn’t my night. I trained hard for that fight, I trained hard for this fight. The focus is always there. I dedicate my life to this sport. Now we’re onto bigger and better fights. There’s some big names out there.”

Liam Smith stated, “I was flat. I think the weight killed me. I was flat and Chris was sharp. Chris was the better man tonight.”