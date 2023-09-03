The stock of middleweight Chris Eubank Jr went way up after his dominating win over former conqueror Liam Smith on Saturday night in Manchester England.
“Listen, I wanna fight GGG,” proclaimed Eubank afterward. “I don’t know where he is right now but wherever you are Gennady, you’ve been holding on to them belts for too long. I want to take one. So let’s get in on if we can. 100%.”
As for the fight, Eubank said, “Liam is a warrior. I respect him, his team, his family and his brothers. They always come out and put it all on the line. He fought until the last second, so big up to Liam and his team…I’m not going to lie, what happened tonight was supposed to happen in January. Like I said, it wasn’t my night. I trained hard for that fight, I trained hard for this fight. The focus is always there. I dedicate my life to this sport. Now we’re onto bigger and better fights. There’s some big names out there.”
Liam Smith stated, “I was flat. I think the weight killed me. I was flat and Chris was sharp. Chris was the better man tonight.”
Liam Smith’s own comment “I was flat and Chris was sharp” says it all. It looked like that in the fight.
Chris Eubank Jr knew early on that this was his night as his confidence quickly soared. To come back like this after a loss is impressive. It indicates mental strength.
A fight against GGG?
GGG is a phenomenon but he is not the same as 40+. Over the past seven years or so, he has slowly but surely lost more and more in my eyes. Nevertheless, he has managed to stay at such a high level thanks to his potential and physique.
Honestly, I think GGG would hang up the gloves. It’s time to hand over the middleweight to the younger guys.
I don’t see an obvious candidate today who would take over from GGG and dominate the weight class the way he has done.
And I’m a little unsure if Chris Eubank Jr. can go through walls when needed, when there’s a strong headwind in the ring, then he can look a little flat at times.
But Chris Eubank Jr. belongs at the top. I absolutely think he has the potential to park there for a while. I also think he can pick up a belt or two.
And his victory against Liam Smith leaves a positive impression. It will be exciting to see what happens next.
I’d like to see Eubank Jr fight GGG, no hate from me.
GGG hardly fights and is hording belts.
The way Eubank came back tonight from the earlier loss is reminiscent of Terry Norris coming back from being obliterated by Simon Brown, only to beat him handily in the rematch. K.O. losses often shatter the confidence of even the best fighters. But to rebound from such a loss shows not only that Eubank has a strong psyche, but also more shelf life as a top-tier fighter.
Beating Golovkin now would
be mildly impressive but NOWHERE NEAR the achievement had he done so back in September 2016 when he was supposed to fight him. His father spent his time making ludicrous demands to Eddie Hearn so the promoter lost patience and scrapped the fight, costing Eubank Jr. 5 million; as a result, Kell Brook said yes as a replacement straight away and earned himself a decent payday along with, admittedly, a brutal shellacking. Now that GGG is over the hill, suddenly the ‘big names’ are being called out??!! Hmmmmm……
Junior is woefully misinformed. GGG gave up his belts a long time ago. Does he even follow boxing or at least his own division?
lol i think ggg gave up his belts. yes?
That fight was made before, then Eubanks dropped out, and Brooks had to step in. Eubanks had it in him to be a very good fighter, he did a better job on that Turkish German than Canelo did, and that was when the German was young, fresh and unbeaten, and it was also in Germany. Eubanks also did a better job on that Irishman Than Mungia did, again the Irishman was unbeaten and fresh. Eubanks then started getting swelled-head, not listening to no one. His worse move was linking up with mouthy Roy Jones, who is useless as a trainer. Eubanks will make a lot of money fighting the likes of little Benn and Brooks in Britain, but he will never be a world beate. The train has left the station i am afraid.