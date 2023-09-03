By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Ricardo Malajika won the vacant IBO junior bantamweight title with a brilliant exhibition of boxing, when he outthought and out boxed Kevin Luis Munoz from Argentina over 12 rounds at the Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday night.

Judge Tony Nyangiwe scored it 117-111 and judges Phumeza Zinakile and John Shipanuka had it 118-110 and 120-108.

There was very little action through the first three rounds with Malajika shading rounds two and three.

However, using his clever foot work the South Africa moved around the ring as he controlled the fight against the gutsy Munoz (51.90kg) who was unable to score with any solid punches against the defence of Malajika (52.14kg)

This was the pattern throughout the fight except for the last round which was possibly shaded by Munoz but it was too late as the South African ran out a comfortable winner and the title.

Malajika improved his record to 12-2, 9 KOs, and Munoz’s record dropped to 16-2, 6 KOs.

The referee was Deon Dwarte from Cape Town.

ROARKE KNAPP SMASHES PRZEMYSLAW ZYSK TO DEFEAT

In the main bout of the evening at junior middleweight, South Africa’s Roarke Knapp (17-1-1, 11 KOs) smashed Przemyslaw Zysk (18-2-1, 6 KOs) of Poland to defeat in the fifth round.

The 25-year-old Knapp (69.40kg) came out fast at the opening bell as he took the fight to Zysk (69.59kg) scoring with stiff lefts and rights to the body.

This was the pattern of the fight with the stronger Knapp dominating before sending the 31-year-old Zysk down with a big right hand to the body in the fifth round.

The Pole managed to beat the count but went down again after a barrage of lefts and rights to the head and body before referee Thabo Spampool stepped in to stop the fight 2:45 into the fifth round.

SHERVANTAIGH KOOPMAN RETAINS SA TITLE

In an outstanding performance Shernantaigh Koopman (69.85kg) retained his South African junior middleweight title when he beat Brandon Thysse (69.80kg) on a ninth round technical knockout.

Both fighters came out throwing bombs in the first round and in the second round Koopman scored with a big left hook that sent Thysse down in the corner.

He managed to beat the count and fought back courageously but the champion was always in control. Thysse was deducted a point for a low blow in the second round.

In round eight Koopman dropped Thysse with a short right to the head and even though he was badly hurt he beat the count and managed to see out the round.

However, his corner did not allow him to come out at the bell for the ninth round.

Koopman improves his record 12-0, 8 KOs, and Thysse’s record dropped to 15-4-1, 12 KOs.

OTHER BOUTS

Strawweight: Beavan Sibanda W 6 Mthokozist Ngxaka.

Welterweight: Odieu Dzabatou W rsf 2 (1:25) Keanu Koopman.

Junior lightweight: Tristan Naidoo W tko 4 Justin Mostert.

The tournament was presented by Golden Gloves Promotions,