By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Japanese welterweight champ Shoki Sakai (28-17-3, 15 KOs), 146.75, retained his national belt as he kept stalking less aggressive footworker WBO#15 Hiroya Nojima (11-2-1, 5 KOs), 145.5, all the way and won a nearly lopsided decision (all 98-92) over ten monotonous rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Sakai, who had stayed long under Nacho Beristain in Mexico, returned to his native place three years ago and then acquired the national title this April to his credit. In his initial defense Sakai patiently kept chasing the footworker and dominated almost all rounds with ease.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

