September 4, 2023
Boxing Results

Sakai beats Nojima, keeps Japanese 147lb belt

Shoki Sakai02 1

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Japanese welterweight champ Shoki Sakai (28-17-3, 15 KOs), 146.75, retained his national belt as he kept stalking less aggressive footworker WBO#15 Hiroya Nojima (11-2-1, 5 KOs), 145.5, all the way and won a nearly lopsided decision (all 98-92) over ten monotonous rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Sakai, who had stayed long under Nacho Beristain in Mexico, returned to his native place three years ago and then acquired the national title this April to his credit. In his initial defense Sakai patiently kept chasing the footworker and dominated almost all rounds with ease.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

_

Ex-IBF 130lb champ Ogawa defeats Esquierdo
Ricardo Malajika wins vacant IBO title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>