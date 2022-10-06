Still no final decision on the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight that has been “prohibited” by the Brutish Boxing Board of Control. The final press conference is scheduled to go on later today.

If the event does go on as scheduled, promoter Eddie Hearn says it will be with the BBBofC’s blessing. “Let’s see what today brings but to make one thing clear, I will not be promoting this fight with a foreign commission or alternative governing body on Saturday night,” stated Hearn on social media.