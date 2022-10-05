The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the final featherweight eliminator fight between #1 rated Thomas Patrick Ward and #2 Otabek Kholmatov to determine the mandatory challenger in the 126-pound division. The WBA gave a 30-day negotiation period, which will begin on October 5 and end on November 4. The split will be 50% for each of the fighters according to the rules. If the fighters do not reach an agreement or any of the parties refuses to do so, the WBA may send the fight to a bidding process.

