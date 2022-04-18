Estrada-Franco purse bid postponed The purse bid for the super flyweight world championship fight between Juan Francisco Estrada and Joshua Franco scheduled for today will not take place after a request for a 24-hour period to negotiate. Both parties asked the WBA for a period of one day to continue negotiating and try to reach an agreement in that time. Estrada is super champion of the category and Franco is the regular champion. The bout was ordered under the world title reduction plan and the winner will be the sole WBA 115-pound champion. Philly Fight Card Postponed

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

