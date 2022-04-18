Philly Fight Card Postponed Due to unforeseen reasons, this Saturday night’s RDR Promotions card at the 2300 Arena has been postponed. Fans who purchased tickets should seek refunds at the point of purchase. RDR Promotions will be back at the 2300 Arena on Friday night, June 24th. Details of the event will be announced shortly. Estrada-Franco purse bid postponed WBC Statement on Daniel Kinahan

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

