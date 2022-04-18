Due to unforeseen reasons, this Saturday night’s RDR Promotions card at the 2300 Arena has been postponed. Fans who purchased tickets should seek refunds at the point of purchase. RDR Promotions will be back at the 2300 Arena on Friday night, June 24th. Details of the event will be announced shortly.
