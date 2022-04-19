Official Statement: We regret to announce that Bob Yalen has today stepped down as CEO of MTK Global for personal reasons. We would like to thank him for all of his efforts on behalf of the business and his leadership of our team.

Bob Yalen said: “I am incredibly proud of the success of MTK Global and I feel privileged to have served as President and CEO since 2018. However, the pressure of the last few weeks has been particularly intense. I need to consider the impact on myself and my family. So after four years leading MTK, I think it’s time for me to step aside to take on new challenges.”