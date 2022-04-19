By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #10 middleweight Michael Zerafa and IBF #8 Issac Hardman were involved in a physical confrontation ahead of their IBF elimination bout for the number two position on Wednesday at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Both threw punches at each other after accusations of racism.

“He (Hardman) is racist,” Zerafa insisted

Hardman replied, “The remark that I’m racist is crazy. I don’t know where the f–k that has come from. He is clutching at straws and he needs something to get over the line, to make me the bad guy. This guy is the bad guy. Everyone f–king hates this clown. My partner is of color. My two best mates are Samoan. How am I racist? That’s craziness. Just because I’m going to punch this bloke’s head in and he’s Maltese, who cares? I’m going to smash this bloke [and that] doesn’t make me racist.”