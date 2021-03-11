March 11, 2021
Boxing News

ESPN+ picks up Herring-Frampton

Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring’s WBO junior lightweight world title defense against Belfast’s former two-weight world champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton — Saturday, April 3 from Caesars Bluewaters Dubai — will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+.

In addition to Herring-Frampton, undefeated super lightweight Zhankosh Turarov will fight Tyrone McKenna, former four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes returns vs. TBA after more than two years away from the ring, and former amateur standout Keyshawn Davis faces TBA in his second pro bout.

Benavidez: I’m going to get a quick KO
Weights from Santo Domingo

