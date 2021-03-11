Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring’s WBO junior lightweight world title defense against Belfast’s former two-weight world champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton — Saturday, April 3 from Caesars Bluewaters Dubai — will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+.
In addition to Herring-Frampton, undefeated super lightweight Zhankosh Turarov will fight Tyrone McKenna, former four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes returns vs. TBA after more than two years away from the ring, and former amateur standout Keyshawn Davis faces TBA in his second pro bout.
