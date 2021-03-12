Undefeated former two-time world champion David Benavidez held court with the media for the final time ahead of his WBC super middleweight title eliminator against Ronald Ellis on Saturday on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

On Ronald Ellis

“I’m not overlooking Ronald Ellis. I was looking for a big name and I didn’t really get that. But I give him the respect as a boxer and I prepared for him like he’s a world champion. I feel like I’m going to get a quick KO against Ellis.”

On Jermall Charlo

“The Charlo fight is the one that I want to make happen in September. Charlo has a lot to say about me and at the end of the day we are probably the best fighters in PBC and at Showtime. So why not make it happen?”

On Canelo Alvarez

“Canelo is the big fish, and everyone wants the big fish…I got youth on my side and I feel like I hit harder than Canelo and I have the speed too.”

On Caleb Plant

“I would love to get a fight with Caleb Plant. I think they’ve just been trying to give Plant the easy route so that they can prep him for a Canelo fight. They’re waiting to cash him out.”