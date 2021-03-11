By Héctor Villarreal

Felix Valera 174.5 vs. Bryan Perez 174



Leosdan Nuñez 119.4 vs. Salvador Juarez 118.5



Carlos Adames 156.4 vs. Bryan Medina 156

Eric Rosa 104 vs. Kenny Cano 104.8

Edwin De Los Santos 128.8 vs. Luis Montaño 130

Juan Carrillo 174.4 vs. Reinaldo Gonzalez 180.4

Alexis Garcia 264.6 vs. Amron Santos 261

Lucas Fernandez 116.6 vs. Angelo Muñoz 122

Angel Cruz 151.8 vs. Leonardo Espinal 154.6

Jose Ogando 159.6 vs. Travis Shelton 156

Dominican light heavyweights, Felix “Mangu” Valera (18-3, 15 KOs) and Bryan “The Black” Perez (13-1, 9 KOs) met the scale on weight for their rematch fight scheduled for Friday night at Hotel Catalonia Malecon Center in Santo Domingo. Valera won by a close decision on November 2018 when they met on the ring for the first time.

The “bubble” card, promoted by Shuan Boxing in honor of the late president of WBA, Dr. Gilberto Mendoza, who passed away five years ago, also includes Cuban undefeated prospect Leosdan Nuñez (11-0, 5 KOs) facing Mexican warrior Salvador Juarez (13-7-2, 3 KOs).