By Jeff Zimmerman

Translation: Jahir Martinez

Fightnews.com® caught up with Mexican ring legend Erik “El Terrible” Morales at the Sweat Boxing Gym in Irving, TX. Erik was in town to promote his upcoming exhibition against fellow Mexican champ Orlando Salido on Dec. 17 at the Mesquite Rodeo in Mesquite, TX. Morales discussed his fight with 2x champ Paulie Ayala from around the corner in Fort Worth, his rivalry with Manny Pacquiao and Marco Antonio Barrera, and his thoughts on Canelo or Chavez as the greatest Mexican fighter of all time.

