WBA #2 ranked heavyweight Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter II, (20-1-1, 14 KOs) will look to once again defeat Jerry ‘Slugger’ Forrest, (26-4-1, 20 KOs) this Thursday in the ten-round main event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The pair originally squared off back in 2014 where Hunter won an eight round unanimous decision.

Forrest remembers their first fight very well and has been looking forward to this rematch. He feels that although Hunter has improved since their first bout, so has he, and he is still getting better. Revenge factor aside, Hunter is also world ranked WBA #2, WBC #7, and WBO #6, so an upset victory by Forrest could lead to a return opportunity on the Triller platform.

How did you first get into boxing?

I was out of High School so I was about 18-19. I had already had my first child. My father who is a career man in the Navy approached me about what I was going to do with my life. I told him that I wanted to be a professional boxer. Shortly afterward I began training at a boxing gym in Newport News, Virginia.

How many amateur fights did you have?

I had about 40 amateur fights with most of my losses versus national level fighters.

Your last fight was a draw against former Olympic medalist Zhang Zhilei of China. Your performance in that fight gained you some notoriety from boxing fans. Can you speak on that fight?

I was down three times early in the fight due to being a bit lazy with my punches and being complacent. I kept my composure because I knew that he fades after three rounds. I just had to pick up my work rate which I did.

What were your thoughts on the draw decision?

My thing is this. I remember being given instructions prior to the fight that if either fighter turned his back during the fight that it could be scored a knockdown if not an outright stoppage. I remember Zhang turning his back during the fight from my pressure. If a knockdown was scored in my favor at that point then that could have been the difference between a draw and me winning a decision.

What do you remember about your fight with Hunter?

Honestly, I just did not do enough. I think I could have stopped him. I just did not throw enough punches. My conditioning was not up to par at that point in my career.

What do you feel will be different this time around?

I have wanted this rematch since we last fought. I asked for this fight. I feel like I am getting better and better. I have it all together now with my work rate and my footwork. Early on in my career, I didn’t have the proper training that you get when you’re a highly-touted prospect or Olympian type of fighter. Everything is on point for me currently in my career.

This Thursday’s TrillerVerz IV will be broadcast exclusively on TrillerFightClub.com and FITE through the TrillerVerz subscription package priced at $2.99 per month.

