Two-time world title challenger Jesse Hart (27-3, 21 KOs) will be back in action on Saturday, December 11th at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena when he takes on David Murray (10-2-1, 6 KOs) in the eight round super middleweight main event. The card is promoted by RDR Promotions.

The undercard features middleweight Shynguskhan Tazibay (9-0, 2 KOs) and lightweight Isaiah Johnson (3-0, 3 KOs) against opponents to be named.

Also in six-round bouts:

Undefeated Nafear Charles (7-0-1, 7 KOs) fights Jonathan Hernan Godoy (5-11) in a junior welterweight tussle.

Joshafat Ortiz (7-0, 4 KOs) takes on Rondale Hubbert (13-18-3, 8 KOs) in a super featherweight bout.

Steven Pichardo (8-1,2 KO) fights DeWayne Williams (3-4, 3 KOs) in a middleweight bout.

Romuel Cruz (6-0-1, 2 KOs) takes on an opponent to be named in a super bantamweight fight.

Nelson Perez (5-0, 2 KOs) fights an opponent to be named in a lightweight contest.

Derrick Whitley Jr. (6-2-1) fights Raekwon Butler (3-1, 2 KOs)

In four-round bouts:

Boimah Karmo (1-0-1) fights Denzel Fudd (0-1) in a welterweight affair.

Jerod Miner (2-12-2, 1 KO) takes on debuting Edwin Cortes.

featherweight Felix Parrilla (2-0, 2 KOs) will take on an opponent to be named.

Tickets start at $50.