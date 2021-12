By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report that Erik ¨Terrible¨ Morales has announced the loss of his 23-year-old son Fernando. Morales announced the news on his social networks. “José Fernando Morales Anaya! My Ferny!! I love you my Fer, may God take care of you and have you in his glory!!” wrote the great Mexican champion. Further details are not available. [email protected] stands in solidarity with the boxing community in mourning the death of Fernando. Rest in Peace.