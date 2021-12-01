Minneapolis-based WBA super middleweight regular champion David Morrell Jr. (5-0, 4 KOs) returns to the Minneapolis Armory Saturday, December 18, to headline a nationally televised boxing card on FOX against Alantez Fox (28-2-1, 13 KOs).

“I’m thankful to my whole team for this opportunity to once again perform in front of my fans at The Armory in Minneapolis,” said Morrell. “We had a great night there in June and we’ve been building on that all training camp. I can’t wait to feel the energy of the fans again and continue to show why I’m a force in the super middleweight division.”