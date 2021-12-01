Minneapolis-based WBA super middleweight regular champion David Morrell Jr. (5-0, 4 KOs) returns to the Minneapolis Armory Saturday, December 18, to headline a nationally televised boxing card on FOX against Alantez Fox (28-2-1, 13 KOs).
“I’m thankful to my whole team for this opportunity to once again perform in front of my fans at The Armory in Minneapolis,” said Morrell. “We had a great night there in June and we’ve been building on that all training camp. I can’t wait to feel the energy of the fans again and continue to show why I’m a force in the super middleweight division.”
Strange world title notwithstanding, they’re actually doing just fine by Morrell with the way that they’re moving him. Fox is an awkward, tall and rangy guy whose only losses are to Andrade and Liam Williams. Certainly shouldn’t be fighting for a title, but is a fine test for a 5-0 fighter on paper.