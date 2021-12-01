By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with former world champ Orlando Salido, who was at Sweat Boxing Gym in Irving, TX, to promote his upcoming exhibition with fellow Mexican legend Erik “El Terrible” Morales on Dec. 17 at the Mesquite Rodeo in Mesquite, TX. Salido talked about his tough fights with the likes of Francisco Vargas, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Juan Manuel Lopez and Mikey Garcia and what it took to hand Loma his first loss. Salido also weighed in on whether Chavez or now Canelo is the greatest Mexican fighter of all time in this exclusive interview.

