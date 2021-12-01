By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with former amateur star and US Olympic Trials winner, light flyweight Kentavias “Taae Money” Slay, who was on hand at the media event highlighted by the announced exhibition of former Mexican legend Erik “El Terrible” Morales vs former champ Orlando Salido on Dec 17 at the Mesquite Rodeo in Mesquite, TX. Slay will be showcased on the card in his 2nd pro fight. Slay discusses what it is like training with WBC lightweight champ Devin Haney who faces JoJo Diaz this weekend, training under former world champ Wayne “Pocket Rocket” McCullough and his affinity for the late Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker because of his defense and much more in this exclusive interview.

