IBF #4, WBA #13, WBO #11 super lightweight Shohjahon Ergashev (21-0, 19 KOs) will take on Luis Alberto Veron (19-3-2, 9 KOs) in the 10-round super lightweight co-main event of Salita Promotions’ Detroit Brawl event this Thursday in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan. Ergashev is trained Javan SugarHill Steward at the Kronk Gym.

In the main event, WBC #11-rated heavyweight Otto Wallin (23-1, 14 KOs) will take on hometown veteran Rydell Booker (26-5-1, 13 KOs).