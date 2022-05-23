May 23, 2022
Boxing News

Fight Week

It’s the calm before the storm before all hell breaks loose next week, but we still have one huge card this Memorial Day weekend. It’s the long-awaited grudge clash between WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten #1 ranked contender and mandatory challenger Rolando “Rolly” Romero on Saturday from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The telecast is a $74.99 pay-per-view that also features Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defending his WBA middleweight title against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in the co-main event. Also, Jesús “Mono” Ramos will see action against Luke Santamaría in a 10-round super welterweight showdown, Eduardo Ramírez battles Luis Meléndez in the 10-round super featherweight telecast opener.

