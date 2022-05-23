It’s the calm before the storm before all hell breaks loose next week, but we still have one huge card this Memorial Day weekend. It’s the long-awaited grudge clash between WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten #1 ranked contender and mandatory challenger Rolando “Rolly” Romero on Saturday from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The telecast is a $74.99 pay-per-view that also features Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defending his WBA middleweight title against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in the co-main event. Also, Jesús “Mono” Ramos will see action against Luke Santamaría in a 10-round super welterweight showdown, Eduardo Ramírez battles Luis Meléndez in the 10-round super featherweight telecast opener.