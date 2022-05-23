May 23, 2022
Donaire Arrives in Japan

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs), five-division champion of the Philippines, arrived on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. On June 6, “Filipino Flash” will meet “Monster” Naoya Inoue, WBA/IBF titleholder, with three belts on the line in a rematch since their first encounter in November 2019.

Nonito said, “If Naoya thinks, Donaire is same as in our first encounter, that’s wrong. I’m quite different as I can punch him from any angle in any position now. My skills and motivation have improved a lot. You’ll see.”

We’ll see.

