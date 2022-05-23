Tickets for the 12-round battle between WBO junior flyweight world champion Jonathan “La Bomba” Gonzalez (25-3-1, 14 KOs) and Filipino contender Mark Anthony “Baby Boy” Barriga (11-1, 2 KOs) are now on sale.

The event, which is promoted by ProBox Promotions in association with Tuto Zabala Jr.’s All Star Boxing, Inc., will take place on Friday, June 24 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, and will be streamed globally on ProBox TV. Tickets for Gonzalez vs. Barriga are priced at $50 and $100 and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com or ohpark.com

Undercard information for the event will be announced shortly.