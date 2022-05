WBC/WBA/INF female middleweight champion Claressa Shields has accused arch rival and WBO champion Savannah Marshall of faking an arm injury to push back their grudge match until fall.

Claressa Gwoat Shields: Y’all talking bout Marshmallow had surgery on her arm… where tf is the arm sleeve, the cast, SOMETHING! This bum faking an arm injury! It don’t even matter! I’m F’ing her up! All y’all Marshall fans gonna be silent! Forever!