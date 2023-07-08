IBF interim welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis gives a scouting report of tonight’s Showtime opponent Roiman Villa, who has scored knockouts in 24 of his 26 victories.

“Roiman Villa is a good fighter but he don’t move his head, no jabs, all he throws is hooks,” said Ennis. “He wants to come forward, come forward and he stands right there in front of you. He’s slow. He’s flat-footed. He just wants to get you on the ropes and things like that. I’ve seen a lot of things and he’s going to be in for a rude awakening. You have to bring something else to the table if you think you’re going to be able to do something with me. I can’t wait.”

