WBO #3 super middleweight Diego Pacheco (19-0, 16 KOs) won by impressive fourth round TKO over Manuel Gallegos (19-2-1, 16 KOs) on Friday night at Cintermex in Monterrey, Mexico. Great fight between two big punchers. Pacheco finally dropped Gallegos in round four and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:45. Pacheco, 22, continues to show improvement each time out.

“I’m just that guy,” said Pacheco. “I’m getting better, wiser, stronger. The opposition is getting better, but that’s just raising the level of my performance and you are going to keep seeing that.”

WBC #1 super featherweight Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (34-1, 31 KOs) scored a spectacular third round knockout over late sub Hector Garcia (20-8-4, 13 KOs). Both came out in round one slinging bombs. Rocky staggered Garcia at the end of round two and finished him with a brutal barrage in round three. The ref stepped in just as Garcia was going down 25 seconds into the round.

“It’s a great victory for me,” said Hernandez. “I’m number one in the WBC and it brings me closer to the fight that I want, O’Shaquie Foster.”

In an exciting clash between former world title challengers, WBO #13 super flyweight Jonathan Rodriguez (24-2-1, 16 KOs) and WBC #11 Israel Gonzalez (28-5-2, 11 KOs) battled to a ten round draw. Good fight with back and forth action and both fighters having their moments. Scores were 96-94 Gonzalez, 96-94 Rodriguez, 95-95.

Other Results:

Neider Valdez KO3 Isaias Ortiz (light flyweight)

Federico Pacheco Jr TKO3 Oscar Heredia (heavyweight)