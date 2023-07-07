Thompson Boxing Promotions, founded by the late Ken Thompson, has made the difficult decision to conclude its operations. Thompson Boxing will be holding its final “Path to Glory” show on July 21 at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. This will mark the end of a Southern California boxing series that spanned over two decades and was the spawning ground for numerous champions and contenders.

In the final show, Louie Lopez (13-2-1, 4 KOs) will headline in a welterweight 8-round main event against an opponent TBA. George Acosta (15-1, 2 KOs) will fight an opponent TBA in an 8-round super featherweight co-feature.