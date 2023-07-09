Lightweight Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) scored a dull but dominant ten round unanimous decision over Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (17-3-2, 14 KOs). Normally a KO artist, De Los Santos decided to box Adorno and cruised to a 99-91, 100-90, 100-90 verdict.

Undefeated 2020 Dominican Olympian middleweight Euri Cedeño (5-0, 5 KOs) scored a wild first round KO against previously unbeaten William Townsel (5-1, 4 KOs). Both fighters went right at each other. Cedeño connected first, dropping Townsel and the bout was stopped.

Other results:

Steven Torres TKO3 James Evans (heavyweight)

Dwyke Flemmings Jr. TKO3 Henry Rivera (super welterweight)