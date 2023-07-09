Former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KOs) scored a spirited ten round unanimous decision over Jerry Perez (14-3-1, 11 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 97-93, 98-92. The bout was shifted from lightweight to welterweight after Diaz weighed in six pounds heavy.

WBA/WBC champion Marlen Esparza (14-1, 1 KO) scored a controversial ten round majority decision to take the belt of previously unbeaten WBO champ Gabriela Alaniz (14-1, 6 KOs). Judges rewarded Esparza’s boxing over Alaniz’ aggression and volume. Scores were 95-95, 97-93, and an absolutely outrageous 99-91. The crowd booed the result.

Unbeaten super welterweight Eric Tudor (9-0, 6 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Reggie Harris, Jr. (7-4, 3 KOs). The taller Tudor dropped Harris in round one. Harris, who missed weight by eight pounds, recovered and gave Tudor all he could handle the rest of the way. Scores were 77-74, 78-73, 78-73.

Other Results:

Tristan Kalkreuth KO2 Joe Jones (cruiserweight)

Darius “DFG” Fulghum TKO3 Jeremiah Curtright (light heavyweight)