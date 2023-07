Former world champion and current WBC #2 super bantamweight Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) destroyed former world title challenger Froilan Saludar (33-7-1, 23 KOs) in round two on Saturday night at the Recinto Ferial Metepec in Metepec, Mexico (90 minutes west of Mexico City). Nery dropped Saludar three times in round two to end it.

Note:Zanfer Promotions announced yesterday that both fighters weighed in at 53.5 kilos (118 pounds), however before the fight it was announced that they both weighed 123.