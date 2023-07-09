Undefeated IBF interim welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) scored a spectacular knockout against rugged IBF #2 contender Roiman “Flaco de Oro” Villa (26-2, 24 KOs) on Saturday night at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Ennis said Villa was tailor-made for him and he was pretty much correct. Ennis rocked Villa in round six and then dished out punishment in every round until he knocked out Villa with a barrage of punches in round ten. Time was 1:27. Villa was game and tough as they come, but Ennis was simply on another level.
“I want the winner of Errol Spence and Terence Crawford,” said Ennis. “Let’s make it happen. I’ll take on Eimantas Stanionis in a heartbeat. I want to get into the ring one more time before the end of the year to make it three fights. Stanionis, Keith Thurman, Yordenis Ugas, all the top guys out there. Let’s make these fights happen.”
Regarding the fight, Ennis said, “My performance was good, I could have listened to my corner a little more. My dad wanted me to throw more body shots and give him more angles and not stand in front of him. I was getting hit with shots I wasn’t supposed to get hit with. I appreciate Villa taking this fight. Hats off to him and his family. I appreciate him for coming in and being a warrior.
“I was breaking him down and I came out victorious. I knew he was a tough kid. I just had to be smart and take my time and keep touching and touching and eventually I was going to get him. I was setting him up.
“I hit him with a big left hand and I knew he was going down. So I was waiting for the left shot and I threw a hook and I knew he was going so I just threw one more and that was it. I knew they were going to stop it.”
Ennis smiling a bit too much for me, can’t wait to see him lose.
Should he frown Rah?
Thats the MayWeather Tactic..good for the judges..
Why.because smiles . sm
Ennis is the next P4P #1 fighter in the world.
Spence/Crawford winner absolutely needs to fight him next.
Why? He hasn’t fought anyone.
Noccowt, well the no ones aren’t competitive at all for him. Time to step up to the next level and fight those guys.
Flaco de oro (skinny gold) is kind of wrong nickname, it should be “el yunque flaco” ( the skinny anvil”
Well flaco de oro doesn’t necessarily translate to skinny gold. More like the golden thin man or golden skinny man.
DAMN!!!! Boots showed me incredible fortitude and ability to adjust!! The equivalence of Floyd knocking out Maidana which never happened!! AMAZING, Amazing, amazing performance!!! Not saying he’ll beat Spence or Crawford, but damn he’ll have a chance!!! Ortiz luckily avoided this man….
Nice and controlled win for Ennis. He got hit a little too much though.
After Crawford smashes Spence gonna be interesting to see if he can get past Ennis…
Ennis answered several questions for me.
His defensive rhythms were super cat like with good movements, fast reflexes and sharp angles. Ennis also displayed good inside defensive skills while working his offense. Ennis took some punches on the chin and continued his motivation to hurt Villa.
Ennis could have made this fight easier by staying on the outside, but I guess he realized Villa’s punches did not give him heavy concerns; and Ennis wanted to entertain the crowd. Villa was no joke because of his size, range, toughness and power – Ennis took care of business. Now, I have a little issue about how Ennis delivers a wild/wide right hand at times, and I hope he works on it more.
Who is next for Ennis? Maybe Stanionis or Thurman because Spence/Crawford may tap dance twice. Ennis should fight Thurman to stay busy and if Spence/Crawford have a rematch, then Ennis should fight Stanionis.
Agree 100%, leaves himself open when he throws the “wild” right. It looks like a cross between a hook and uppercut, but other than that Ennis looks the goods .
Give credit to Villa for taking all kinds of massive explosive punches by Boots and he kept coming forward. Good Job for Boots though.
Crawford or Spence Knock thjis guy out in 3 .!
We all know Ortiz Jr who fainted 3 times because he was terrified to fight Eimantas Stanionis is pretty much done. A snowflake as I call it. Boots vs Eimantas Stanionis would be a great fight.
I see Boots eating up Stanionis.. too quick and precise.. Boots gets hit so there is some vulnerability but I see him battering an increasingly reluctant Stanionis and stopping him late.
Ortiz in 2! Jury still out on Ennis if he can actually fight a A level opponent and stay on his feet.
Credit where credit is due however He beat up a robotic punching bag.