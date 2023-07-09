Undefeated IBF interim welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) scored a spectacular knockout against rugged IBF #2 contender Roiman “Flaco de Oro” Villa (26-2, 24 KOs) on Saturday night at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Ennis said Villa was tailor-made for him and he was pretty much correct. Ennis rocked Villa in round six and then dished out punishment in every round until he knocked out Villa with a barrage of punches in round ten. Time was 1:27. Villa was game and tough as they come, but Ennis was simply on another level.

“I want the winner of Errol Spence and Terence Crawford,” said Ennis. “Let’s make it happen. I’ll take on Eimantas Stanionis in a heartbeat. I want to get into the ring one more time before the end of the year to make it three fights. Stanionis, Keith Thurman, Yordenis Ugas, all the top guys out there. Let’s make these fights happen.”

Regarding the fight, Ennis said, “My performance was good, I could have listened to my corner a little more. My dad wanted me to throw more body shots and give him more angles and not stand in front of him. I was getting hit with shots I wasn’t supposed to get hit with. I appreciate Villa taking this fight. Hats off to him and his family. I appreciate him for coming in and being a warrior.

“I was breaking him down and I came out victorious. I knew he was a tough kid. I just had to be smart and take my time and keep touching and touching and eventually I was going to get him. I was setting him up.

“I hit him with a big left hand and I knew he was going down. So I was waiting for the left shot and I threw a hook and I knew he was going so I just threw one more and that was it. I knew they were going to stop it.”