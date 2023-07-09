By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Newly crowned Japanese minimumweight champ Yuni Takada (12-8-3, 6 KOs), 105, came off the canvas in round six and fought hard to retain his national 105-pound belt by a unanimous decision (97-92 twice, 96-93) over Tatsuro Nakashima (11-5-1, 7 KOs), 105, over ten hard-fought rounds on Saturday in Hachioji, Japan. Having acquired the vacant national belt, Takada, handled by former world challenger Tetsuo “Lion” Furuyama, controlled the bout almost all the way except in round six when the champ hit the deck with a vicious right counter to have a narrow escape.

Promoter: Hachioji Nakaya Promotions.

