July 9, 2023
Boxing Results

Takada barely keeps Japanese 105lb belt

Tadaka02 1

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Newly crowned Japanese minimumweight champ Yuni Takada (12-8-3, 6 KOs), 105, came off the canvas in round six and fought hard to retain his national 105-pound belt by a unanimous decision (97-92 twice, 96-93) over Tatsuro Nakashima (11-5-1, 7 KOs), 105, over ten hard-fought rounds on Saturday in Hachioji, Japan. Having acquired the vacant national belt, Takada, handled by former world challenger Tetsuo “Lion” Furuyama, controlled the bout almost all the way except in round six when the champ hit the deck with a vicious right counter to have a narrow escape.

Promoter: Hachioji Nakaya Promotions.

_

WBO#8 Sasaki halts Hoshi, keeps WBO ap 147lb belt
Ennis KOs Villa in ten, remains unbeaten

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>