By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Fast-rising Japanese sensation, WBA#11, WBO#8 Jin Sasaki (16-1-1, 15 KOs), 146.5, kept his WBO Asis Pacific welterweight belt by battering compatriot Hiroto Hoshi (5-3-3, 3 KOs), 147, into submission at 1:44 of the eleventh round on Saturday in Hachioji, Japan. Sasaki, a young tiger at 21, had dethroned Ryota Toyoshima by an upset stoppage, and impressively flattened world rated Keita Obara in his initial defense. Though an early knockout win was expected, Jin took time to halt Hoshi due to his tremendous durability. Finally Sasaki caught up with him with a flurry of punches that prompted the referee’s well-received intervention.

Promoter: Hachioji Nakaya Promotions.

