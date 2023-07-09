July 9, 2023
Boxing Results

WBO#8 Sasaki halts Hoshi, keeps WBO ap 147lb belt

Sasaki00 1

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Fast-rising Japanese sensation, WBA#11, WBO#8 Jin Sasaki (16-1-1, 15 KOs), 146.5, kept his WBO Asis Pacific welterweight belt by battering compatriot Hiroto Hoshi (5-3-3, 3 KOs), 147, into submission at 1:44 of the eleventh round on Saturday in Hachioji, Japan. Sasaki, a young tiger at 21, had dethroned Ryota Toyoshima by an upset stoppage, and impressively flattened world rated Keita Obara in his initial defense. Though an early knockout win was expected, Jin took time to halt Hoshi due to his tremendous durability. Finally Sasaki caught up with him with a flurry of punches that prompted the referee’s well-received intervention.

Promoter: Hachioji Nakaya Promotions.

_

Takada barely keeps Japanese 105lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>