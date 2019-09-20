September 19, 2019
Eddington shocks IBF #5 Fiordigiglio in two

In his first defense of the IBF International title, IBF #5 rated junior middleweight Orlando Fiordigiglio (31-3, 13 KOs) was overwhelmed and stopped by Sam Eggington (27-6, 16 KOs) in the second round on Thursday night at the Tuscany Hall in Florence, Italy.

Welterweight Luther Clay (12-1, 5 KOs) surprised previously unbeaten WBO #15 rated Dario Morello (15-1, 2 KOs) winning a ten round unanimous decision. Clay was credited with a knockdown in round five. Clay wins 98-90 on all three cards to claim the WBO global title.

Former WBC super featherweight world title challenger Devis Bosheiro (48-6-2, 22 KOs) won by eighth round TKO when previously unbeaten Ivan Tomas (9-1-1, 3 KOs) couldn’t continue due to a cut. Bosheiro in command all the way. He wins the IBF Intercontinental belt.

Olympian featherweight Carmine Tommasone (20-1, 5 KOs), one of three pros to compete in the Rio games, returned from his world title KO loss to Oscar Valdez with a six round unanimous decision over journeyman Brayan Mairena (10-14-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 59-56, 58-56.

Flyweight Mohammed Obbadi (20-1, 13 KOs) outscored Cristian Narvaez (15-17-5, 1 KO) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 79-73.

