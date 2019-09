Weights from Ontario, California Petr Petrov 136.9 vs. Dedrick Bell 137.9

Mario Hernandez 114.5 vs. Jesse Ruiz 114.4

Isaac Zarate 126.9 vs. Roberto Meza 127

Anthony Chavez 126 vs. Aleem Jumakhonov 125

Arnold Dinong 128.8 vs. Prisco Marquez 132 Venue: Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California

Promoter: Thompson Boxing

TV: Facebook Eddington shocks IBF #5 Fiordigiglio in two Kuwahara shuts out WBC #13 Refujio

