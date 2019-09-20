WBO #8 super middleweight Aslambek Idigov (17-0, 7 KOs) outscored Robert Racz (21-2, 19 KOs) to retain the WBO European title. Scorecards: 98-94, 98-92 and 97-93. The fight has held at Uvais Akhtaev Sports Palace in Grozny, Russia.

WBO #4 light heavyweight Umar Salamov (25-1, 18 KOs) defeated Emanuel Danso (31-4, 26 KOs ) via third round KO for to retain the WBO International light heavyweight title.

Unbeaten heavyweight Apti Davtaev (18-0-1, 17 KOs) made quick work of West Virginia’s Daniel Martz (18-7-1, 15 KOs), putting the 6’7 Martz down three times in the first minute.