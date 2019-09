Weights from Las Vegas Lionell Thompson 173 vs. Scott Sigmon 172.4

Cameron Krael 144 vs. Gabriel Duluc 145.6

Malik Hawkins 144.8 vs. Al Rivera 143.6

Maurice Lee 144.6 vs. Dakota Linger 144.2

Sanjarbek Rakhmanov 145.6 vs. Andre Byrd 146

Lanell Bellows 170 vs. Mike Snider 167.4

Rock Myrthill 141.2 vs. Jonathan Steele 142.2 Venue: Cannery Casino & Hotel, Las Vegas

Promoter: Mayweather Promotions

TV: Facebook Idigov, Salamov, Davtaev triumph

