Weights from Bensalem, PA Steven Ortiz 132.6 vs. Alejandro Salinas 131

Joshafat Ortiz 128.5 vs. Andrew Bentley 126.5

Daiyaan Butt 140.7 vs. Latorie Woodberry 142.2

Genc Pllana 165.8 vs. Jamaal Davis 164.9

Jan Czerklewicz 173.5 vs. Afunwa King 173.8 Venue: Part Casino, Bensalem, PA

Promoter: Joe Hand Promotions

This event is only for adults age 21 and older. KO to Cancer card announced in Panama Weights from Las Vegas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.