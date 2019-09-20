By Héctor Villarreal

Nine professional fights involving boxers from five countries were announced by Laguna Premium and Master Promotions for the KO to Cancer boxing card scheduled for Thursday, October 24 at Atlapa Convention Center in Panama as a part of the Month of the Cancer Awareness activities.



“The main goal is to present a very atractive show which can bring enough fans to sell out the venue, so they can listen to our message to prevent cancer. That´s why we decided to set an affordable price off only five dollars ($5 U.S.D.) for the general admission tickets,” said Promoter Rouss Laguna, whose husband, former WBA bantamweight super champion Anselmo Moreno (37-6-1, 12 KOs) heads the show facing Mexican Marcos Cardenas (20-7-1, 16 KOs) in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

A percentage of the gate will be donated to the National Oncological Institute.

The most experienced promoter in Panama, Master Promotions President Sergio Gonzalez has done a very good job on matching competitive fights and filling requirements of the Boxing Commission.

Local welterweight Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera (25-4-2, 16 KOs) fcaes Venezuelan KO artist Johan “Manotas” Gonzalez (22-1, 22 KOs).

Another Panamanian welterweight involved in a ten round match is Omir Rodriguez (11-2-1, 5 KOs) versus Cuban Damian Rodriguez (12-1, 6 KOs).

Jamaican Michael Gardener (10-3, 5 KOs) squares up against Argentinian Sergio Eduardo Gonzalez (31-24-4, 15 KOs) on 8 rounds as well as local undefeated superbantam Gerardo “Pica Pica” Murillo (10-0-1, 2 KOs) versus Venezuelan Juan “Pequita” Lopez (13-7, 12 KOs).

Also unbeaten Ernesto “The Problem” Marin (8-0, 4 KOs) a local lightweiht and Mexican middleweight Eros Gallegos (7-0, 6 KOs) were announced to participate as well as rookie Panamanian superfeathers Alexis Moreno 1-0, 1 KO) and Samir Cuentas (debutant) who will clash in 4 rounds.