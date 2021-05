Eddington-Molina make weight Sam Eggington 158.3 vs. Carlos Molina 159.4

(WBC silver middleweight title) Stephen McKenna 150.5 vs. Damian Haus 151.4

Kaisee Benjamin 146.1 vs. Martin Harkin 146.6

River Wilson-Bent 159.4 vs. George Farrell 159.6

Michael Hennessy Jr. 156 vs. Paul Cummings 155.9

Shakan Pitters 178.2 vs. Jermaine Springer 178 Venue: Coventry Skydome Arena

Promoter: Hennessey Sports

TV: Channel 5 Weights from Miami Romanov tops Kudryashov in WBC eliminator

