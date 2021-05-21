In a WBC bridgerweight eliminator, unbeaten WBC #4 Evgeny Romanov (16-0, 11 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over WBC #3 Dmitry Kudryashov (24-4, 23 KOs) on Friday night at the Khimki Basketball Center in Khimki, Russia. Romanov methodically broke down Kudryashov over the one-sided fight. With the win, Romanov also picked up the vacant WBC silver title.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Kudryashov looked like a monster coming up, but after that first loss, the air of invincibility was gone.
Kudryashov looked different in this fight. More defensive. Mind you he put it on Romanov in the last round. Decent intriguing fight.