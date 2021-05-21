Romanov tops Kudryashov in WBC eliminator In a WBC bridgerweight eliminator, unbeaten WBC #4 Evgeny Romanov (16-0, 11 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over WBC #3 Dmitry Kudryashov (24-4, 23 KOs) on Friday night at the Khimki Basketball Center in Khimki, Russia. Romanov methodically broke down Kudryashov over the one-sided fight. With the win, Romanov also picked up the vacant WBC silver title. Ndulani stops Joyi in the fourth round

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

