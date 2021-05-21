By Ron Jackson

Ayanda Ndulani stopped fellow South African Nkosinathi Joyi in the fourth round to claim the IBO minmumweight belt, in a completely one-sided fight at the International Conference Centre in East London on Friday night.

Joyi (48,10kg) forfeited the belt on the scales and only Ndulani (47.40kg) could win the championship.

The 31-year-old Ndulani 11-2-1; 4 attacked from the opening bell as he took the fight to lacklustre and weight drained Joyi 29-6; 19, scoring with lefts and rights to the head that had the former champion staggering back to his corner at the end of the round.

In the second round two big right hands sent the stumbling Joyi down on two occasions and he somehow survived the third round, as he wobbled around the ring throwing wild punches completely off balance.

Coming into the fourth round Joyi had nothing left and managed to hold on until a straight right hand to the head sent him down on his face to the canvas, with referee Tony Nyangiwe immediately waving the fight off at 1 minute 31 seconds into the round.

This was a sad end of a once great little fighter who at 38-years-old obviously pulled more weight than we know.

SIPHAMANDLA BALENI WINS SECOND SOUTH AFRICA TITLE

Former South African mini-flyweight champion 30-year-old Siphamandla Baleni (48,55kg) won the vacant South African junior flyweight title when he stopped Nwabisile Cholani (48.80kg) at 2 minutes and 19 seconds into the eleventh round.

Baleni dominated from the opening bell and won every round before the stoppage.

Baleni improves his record to 17-3-2; 6 and the 31-year-old Cholani’s record dropped to 7-10-1; 3.

TYIRA NHLANHLA OUTCLASSES JOEY CANOY

In a battle of southpaws and an outstanding performance, former South African light flyweight champion Tyira Nhlanhla (48.99kg) outclassed Joey Canoy (48.15kg) from the Philippines over ten rounds in an International junior flyweight contest.

Nhlanhla 5-1; 2 was in control from the opening bell against his more experienced opponent who saw his record drop 16-5-2; 8. –

The scores were 100-91, 99-91 and 98-92.

UNDERCARD

Featherweight: Sange Ngoza W pts 6, Abelo Tokwe; Junior bantamweight: Enathi Stelle W tko 5, Onke Nalani; Featherweight: Zolisa Batyi W tko 6, Sithembile Luzipho; Lightweight: Aphiwe Mboyiya W tko 3, Luvuyo Mputi.

The tournament was presented by Xaba Promotions