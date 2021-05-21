Taylor, Ramirez make weight Josh Taylor 139.6 vs. Jose Ramirez 139.6

Undisputed WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO super lightweight title) Jose Zepeda 140 vs. Henry Lundy 139

Elvis Rodriguez 139.8 vs. Kenneth Sims Jr 139.8

Jose Enrique Vivas 127.4 vs. Luis Coria 127.5

Andres Cortes 132.2 vs. Eduardo Garza 132.5

Robeisy Ramirez 126.6 vs. Ryan Lee Allen 125.4

Raymond Muratalla 137 vs. Jose Gallegos 139.6

Javier Martinez vs. Calvin Metcalf Venue: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+ Ndulani stops Joyi in the fourth round Zurdo-Barrera venue named

