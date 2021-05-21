Josh Taylor 139.6 vs. Jose Ramirez 139.6
Undisputed WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO super lightweight title)
Jose Zepeda 140 vs. Henry Lundy 139
Elvis Rodriguez 139.8 vs. Kenneth Sims Jr 139.8
Jose Enrique Vivas 127.4 vs. Luis Coria 127.5
Andres Cortes 132.2 vs. Eduardo Garza 132.5
Robeisy Ramirez 126.6 vs. Ryan Lee Allen 125.4
Raymond Muratalla 137 vs. Jose Gallegos 139.6
Javier Martinez vs. Calvin Metcalf
Venue: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+
Hugs ❤️ to the great boxingmen, messers Taylor and Ramirez. May they display a feat of sportsmanship for all!