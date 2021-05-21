Golden Boy has announced that the light heavyweight showdown between Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) and Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) will be held at the Banc of California Stadium in downtown Los Angeles. The event will take place on Friday, July 9 and will be streamed live on DAZN.

“We are ecstatic to be bringing this huge card to the Banc of California Stadium,” Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Fans in Los Angeles are eager to attend a live event of such magnitude, so we are pleased to be able to deliver that with ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, Joseph Diaz Jr. and a spectacular undercard that will be announced next week. Golden Boy boxing returns home on July 9.”