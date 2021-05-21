May 21, 2021
Boxing News

Zurdo-Barrera venue named

Golden Boy has announced that the light heavyweight showdown between Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) and Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) will be held at the Banc of California Stadium in downtown Los Angeles. The event will take place on Friday, July 9 and will be streamed live on DAZN.

“We are ecstatic to be bringing this huge card to the Banc of California Stadium,” Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Fans in Los Angeles are eager to attend a live event of such magnitude, so we are pleased to be able to deliver that with ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, Joseph Diaz Jr. and a spectacular undercard that will be announced next week. Golden Boy boxing returns home on July 9.”

Nkosinathi Joyi fails to make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: