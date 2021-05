By Ron Jackson

IBO junior flyweight champion Nkosinathi Joyi failed to make the 47.63kg weight limit at the official weigh-in, as he weighed in at 48.10kg, and the challenger came inside the limit. The fight will still go ahead and Ndulani can win the title, but if Joyi wins, the title will be declared vacant.

Joyi was given two hours in terms of the rules to make the weight but despite trying to sweat it off he could not come under the limit. He will also forfeit a portion of his purse money.