May 21, 2021
Boxing News

Showtime releases trailer for The Kings

Showtime Sports Documentary Films has released the official trailer and poster art for the upcoming documentary THE KINGS, a four-part series chronicling the fierce rivalry between world champions and Boxing Hall of Famers known as the “Four Kings” — Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, and Sugar Ray Leonard. Premiering Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME, the series chronicles the four fighters’ dramatic and divergent ascents to greatness and the legendary matches they produced.

_

Nkosinathi Joyi fails to make weight
Exclusive Interview: Marco Antonio Barrera

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: