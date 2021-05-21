By Jeff Zimmerman
Fightnews.com® caught up with Mexican boxing legend “Baby Faced Assassin” Marco Antonio Barrera last night as he’s in Dallas for a big show at the Mesquite Rodeo tonight. Barrera shared his thoughts on pound-for-pound king Canelo, his wars with Erik Morales, battle with Naseem Hamed and more! Thanks to ring announcer Christian Schmidt for translating.
Great fighter for sure, in some great fights against top opposition, winning most.
One thing that really impressed me was how he came back from KO defeats to Jones and Pacman.
After losing to Jones twice, many wrote him off, but he bounced back beating good competition, including totally out classing Hamed and 3 great fights with another legend, Morales.
I always liked MAB. He’s a class act.
I remember when he forced Hamed’s face into the turnbuckle of the ring post. That was fantastic!
VIVA Barrera!!
Truly one of the greatest ever! Lost, stopped and came back strong.