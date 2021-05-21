Exclusive Interview: Marco Antonio Barrera By Jeff Zimmerman Fightnews.com® caught up with Mexican boxing legend “Baby Faced Assassin” Marco Antonio Barrera last night as he’s in Dallas for a big show at the Mesquite Rodeo tonight. Barrera shared his thoughts on pound-for-pound king Canelo, his wars with Erik Morales, battle with Naseem Hamed and more! Thanks to ring announcer Christian Schmidt for translating. _ Showtime releases trailer for The Kings Eggington-Molina Press Conference Quotes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

