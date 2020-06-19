Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has written his first book. Titled Relentless: 12 Rounds to Success, the book offers insight into Eddie’s way of working and the lessons he has learned in life and business.

“I’m very proud to release my first book Relentless with Hodder & Stoughton this October,” said Hearn. “Lockdown has given me the opportunity to focus on some projects that I wouldn’t normally have time for, it also gave me a chance to reflect on my career and experiences so far. This book reveals my strategy for success and how a positive mindset and a relentless worth ethic can help you achieve your goals. I feel in the current climate, with the challenges that undoubtedly lie ahead, the contents are more relevant than ever.”

The hardback, eBook and Audiobook will be published on October 29th.