Thompson Boxing Promotions has a three bout pay-per-view web stream planned for Sunday, July 26. The no-audience event will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA.

In the main event, lightweight Michael Dutchover (13-1, 10 KOs) faces Jorge Marron Jr. (18-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder. In the 8-round co-feature, undefeated super lightweight Ruben “Ace” Torres (12-0, 10 KOs) faces TBA. The opener is featherweight Arnold Dinong (6-0, 1 KO) against Brandon Cruz (6-1, 4 KOs).